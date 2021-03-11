Man shot on Albany’s Fourth Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg on Fourth Avenue near Broad Street. Officers were responding to a shots fired call shortly after noon when they found the victim.

The man was treated at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.