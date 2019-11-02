Man seriously injured in Mechanicville auto-pedestrian accident

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.

Police said the accident occurred at around 6:54 a.m. on South Central Ave in the area of Fortune’s Plaza. They said upon arrival, a man was lying on the road with severe injuries.

The man, who’s name is being withheld until they notify the family, was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The road was shut down for a period of time but has since been reopened.

The Mechanicville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 518-664-7383.