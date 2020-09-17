Man sentenced to 70 years for child sexual exploitation offenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saugerties man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of child sexual exploitation offences. After a 2019 trial, Matthew R. Osuba was found guilty of creating and appearing in a video depicting sexually explicit conduct with a sleeping child.

At sentencing, Judge Thomas J. McAvoy found Osuba had engaged in a pattern of sexual exploitation and had abused two additional children that were both under the age of five.

The 35-year-old was also convicted of sending pornographic images of children over the internet, and possessing additional child pornography on his cell phone.

Osuba’s 840 month sentence is the maximum permitted for the offences he was found guilty of. Judge McAvoy stated the sentence was imposed because Osuba posed a significant risk of committing future child pornography offenses and “hands-on” child sexual abuse.

Osuba is also subject to a 25-year term of supervised release when his prison sentence ends and must pay $3,000 in restitution to one of his victims.

