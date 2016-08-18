Man sentenced to 50 years to life for violent Colonie rape

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A judge sentenced a man to 50 years to life for a violent Colonie rape that happened last year.

In July, Harold Jackson, 50, of Colonie, was found guilty of one count of 1st degree rape and one count of 1st degree criminal sex act.

In May 2015, Jackson was accused of forcibly raping a female who was known to him in the area of First Street. Jackson was later arrested following an investigation by police.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says Jackson was previously designated as a Level 3 sex offender for a prior violent sexual conviction in the 1980s.

He was designated a persistent violent felony offender based on two prior violent felony convictions. This designation, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, allowed the Court to sentence Jackson to 25 years to life on each count consecutively.

On October 17, 2019, an appellate court threw out the conviction due to a judicial error during jury selection. Jackson will remain in jail as he awaits a new trial.