Man sentenced to 30 months for marijuana convictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NE3WS10) – On Thursday, Tyren Terrance, 26, of Hogansburg, N.Y., was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for conspiring to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Terrance admitted that on August 20, 2020, he and a co-conspirator used two pickup trucks to transport 10 hockey bags containing around 200 kilograms of marijuana through the Northern District of New York with the intent to distribute the drugs in the New York City area.

As part of Terrance’s guilty plea in May of 2021, District Judge Glenn Suddaby, also order a 3-year probational release and a fine of $35,000 as proceeds of his offenses.