ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was sentenced to over a century in prison in connection to a robbery and rape that occurred on the same day in Albany.

It happened on January 6, 2016.

Early in the morning, Jose Marlett walked up to a 61-year-old woman on Forest Avenue and stole her credit cards. Then, he kidnapped a 23-year-old woman on New Scotland Avenue.

He went on to rape her multiple times. The victim was able to escape.

Marlett was sentenced to 110 years in prison.