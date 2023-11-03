SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jeffrey McGough will spend 17.5 years in prison. He pled guilty to manslaughter, robbery and aggravated cruelty to animals related to the death of Connor Delaney.

Delaney, 21, was shot and killed inside his Richmondville home in January 2022. Police said a dog was also killed.

Delaney’s family gave emotional statements about the mark he left on their life.

“He was just amazing,” Joseph Delaney, Connor Delaney’s father, said. “Absolutely way better than me, way better than most.”

During sentencing, the question remained if McGough should be considered a youthful offender, because he was 18 at the time Delaney was killed. The court ruled in favor of the prosecution, denying youthful offender status.

“When you‘re 18 years old and you take a weapon and you enter the home of another individual and you kill him, you have entered the big leagues of crime,” Judge Peter Lynch said. “The defendant will be treated as an adult.”

McGough apologized to the families impacted in court. Delaney’s father said that apology gave him some semblance of justice.

“I’ll be honest with you, Jeffrey’s apology, I listened to him closely,” Delaney said. “Jeff himself gave me a little bit, so I’m thankful for his apology. I wish I could’ve seen his face when he said it.”

Another co-defendant in this case, Devon Hunter, has yet to face sentencing. He pled guilty to the same charges. His sentencing is set for Nov. 17, 2023.