SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Colin S. Rochelle, 39, was sentenced to four years in state prison after he pled guilty to a car crash that left a local woman seriously injured on December 28, 2020. Rochelle pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

According to police, Rochelle had driven the wrong way on I-890 without headlights when he struck Brittnei A. McFadden head-on. Officials said it took over an hour to free the victim from the wreck before they could be flown by emergency evacuation helicopter to Albany Medical Center.

After multiple surgeries that led to the installation of fifty-seven screws, four rods, and seven plates to repair the damage to over a dozen locations in the victim’s body. Officials said It then took seventy days before McFadden was able to stand with assistance, and a while longer to use a walker.

A statement by McFadden during Rochelle’s sentencing in court described her gratitude for her family who provided constant care but also a sense of humiliation, saying, “After this traumatic accident I could do nothing but ask for help…. My entire life has changed. A year later and I still feel as though I’ve been a burden to everyone who has been affected by this.”

After listening to the statements by McFadden, Rochelle in an impromptu speech apologized several times. “He had not realized until the victim spoke the depth of the harm he had caused,” said Rochelle. “He acknowledged that he was at fault and that the sentencing procedure was not about himself but about recognizing the damage done to the victim.”

As part of his decision to sentence Rochelle to the maximum period of probationary release from state prison, County Court Judge Mark Carson issued a nine-year stay-away order which bars Rochelle from contacting McFadden, in addition to a restitution order.

The Judge has cited Rochelle’s history of consuming alcohol, starting at the age of ten, with regular use of marijuana, and other drugs. Rochelle will have to reapply for a driver’s license before he could lawfully drive again. He must also install and comply with the proper use of an ignition interlock device in any vehicle he has access to for a three-year period.