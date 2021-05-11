Man sentenced for role in Ghent gun store burglary

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced Tuesday that Austin Suarez, 26, of Hudson, has been sentenced for his role in a gun store burglary that happened in February 2020. He will spend eight years and four months behind bars followed by three years of post-release supervision. He will also have to pay $624 in restitution.

Suarez pled guilty in January 2021 after co-conspirator Duane Thompson, pled guilty in October 2020. He admitted to helping Thompson by getting a prybar and two-way radios for Thompson to use to break into Zero Tolerance Manufacturing in Ghent. Suarez also provided a ride for Thompson.

Thompson admitted that he had Suarez drive him to the facility, where Thompson broke in, took five AR-style rifles and then got into Suarez’s vehicle to drive away.

Thompson was sentenced to two years in prison in March 2021.

The stolen rifles were recovered in the course of the investigation.