Man sentenced for robbery which left victim needing ‘life saving surgery’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been sentenced to eight-years in state prison for his part in a violent robbery that left another man needing life saving surgery. In April 2020, 28-year-old Hugh Saxby stabbed a man in a residence on Albany’s First Street.

The stabbing happened while Saxby and an accomplice were robbing the victim of his ATM debit card and belongings.

Due to the severity of the stab wound, the victim was intubated on arrival at the hospital and had to undergo life-saving surgery.

Saxby pled guilty to one count of first degree robbery. In addition to the eight year sentence, Saxby must also complete five years of supervised release.