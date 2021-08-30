Man sentenced for multiple crimes in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office Monday announced that Anthony Nesbitt was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison on Criminal Contempt in the First Degree as well as 2-4 years on Attempted Assault in the Second Degree. Additionally, Nesbitt also received 364 days in jail on Menacing in the Second Degree which will reportedly merge with the sentence on the other two counts to be served consecutively.

The District Attorney’s Office said Nesbitt faced an 11-count indictment involving crimes which are said to have taken place on multiple dates. Officials say one such incident took place on September 12, 2020 when Nesbitt reportedly displayed what looked like a pistol while making threats to someone, violating an order of protection that had been issued to Nesbitt by the Schenectady City Court.

Nesbitt also reportedly intentionally backed his car into the victim’s car, causing a large amount of damage to the victim’s car. On that same day, officials say members of the Schenectady Police Department and New York State Police, including the Aviation Unit, responded to the area in order to find Nesbitt. He reportedly reached for what appeared to be a pistol in his waistband, as officers attempted to give him verbal commands not to grab it. Officials say the officer did not end up firing his weapon during the incident.

Officials say Nesbitt then ran through the backyard and over fences, while an officer chased Nesbitt, causing the officer to injure his knee. Nesbitt was not caught that day, but later plead guilty to Attempted Assault in the Second Degree related to the injury the officer suffered.

Several days later, on September 25, 2020, officials say the United States Marshal’s Task Force found Nesbitt at his mom’s house, hiding under a sink. The Menacing in the Second-Degree charge steed from the incident where he displayed what appeared to be a pistol at the members of that task force, officials say.

Nesbitt was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours. Upon his arrest, it

was found that Nesbitt possessed a bb gun which looked like a pistol, according to officials.