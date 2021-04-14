Albany man sentenced for assault at Troy business

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County District Attorney announced Shamaiah Davis age 40, of

Albany has been sentenced to six years in state prison for assault. Davis was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision.

On May 12, 2020, Davis entered Jimmy’s Luncheonette, on Congress Street in Troy, where he assaulted and robbed a female employee. The employee sustained several injuries as a result of the assault.

Troy police arrested Shamaiah Davis, on May 15, 2020 after an investigation. Davis plead guilty to the charges March 23, 2021.

Rensselaer County District Attorney, Mary Pat Donnelly, released a statement on the sentencing: