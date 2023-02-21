ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Richard Hileman, 39, of Marcy, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa. Hileman will also undergo three years of supervised release following incarceration.

Hileman admitted that on September 3, 2021, he sent a letter threatening the victim not to end her personal relationship with him. In the letter, Hileman wrote he owned guns and threatened to end her life if she contacted the jail or police.