REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Redwood City police are asking for your help identifying a man sought for animal cruelty.

Police said the man was caught on surveillance camera swinging the dog high into the air by its leash and then slamming it onto the ground – all while filming himself with his phone.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 27 around 5 p.m. in the area of 5 Avocent.

Man pictured wanted for animal cruelty incident in Redwood City. / Redwood City Police Department

He was last seen heading towards Fire Station 20, south of Redwood Shores Parkway.