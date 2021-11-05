Man rescued from inside wall at Syracuse theater on Friday

Syracuse theater

A man was rescued from the wall of the Landmark theater in Syracuse on Friday (Syracuse Fire Department)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man had to be removed from the inside of a wall at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse Friday morning. Shockingly, he had been inside the wall for days!

Syracuse Police say the 39-year-old man entered the building Tuesday. They believe he climbed into a crawl space and fell into a void in the wall in the men’s bathroom.

  Man rescued from wall of Landmark Theater. Courtesy Syracuse Fire Department
A worker at the Landmark heard the man’s cries for help on Friday morning and called 911.

The man was located by firefighters with the help of a fiber optic camera snaked into the wall. He was rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

