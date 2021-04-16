Man reported missing from Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Police are currently searching for a 37-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday. Chad M. Yetto was last seen at around 7 a.m. on April 15.

Yetto is described as 6’5” tall and weighing around 230 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black basketball shorts with a white stripe on the side.

Police say Yetto may be operating a silver 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Anyone who has been in contact with Yetto, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or (518) 237-5333 extension 7.