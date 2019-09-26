Man plots to kill wife, ends up paralyzed

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (CNN) — A Florida man is in a Virginia jail, unable to walk after his stepdaughter shot him.

Prosecutor’s say that it was an act of self-defense for an attack he spent weeks planning.

Virginia Beach Police rushed out to a home on Bunsen Drive on Sunday, September 8th.

When police arrived, they found two women who were attacked along with a man who had suffering from a gun shot wound.

Outside, they found the suspect’s car and in the front seat was a journal, which outlined an alleged plan to kill his estranged wife.

Police identified the suspect as 65-year-old Henry Herbig.

Herbig drove to Virginia Beach from his home in Florida and prosecutors say he left his cell phone at the house so he wouldn’t be tracked on GPS and only used cash to avoid credit cards.

Officials say he only stopped at mom and pop shops so there would not be cameras and he avoided tolls as well.

Prosecutors say once he was on the beach, he put on a disguise, which included a wig and went to the house with a gun and large wrench.

Prosecutors told the court he had a bag full of zip ties, duct tape, and garbage bags also

Herbig allegedly first attacked his stepdaughter over the head with the wrench and then used the same weapon on his wife which resulted in severe injuries to her face.

The attack stopped when the stepdaughter shot Herbig, which severed his spine permanently ending his ability to walk.

Defense attorneys argued he should be out on bond because the jail cannot give him the adequate care he needs to survive.

The judge denied his bond for now saying he could still be a danger to society.

Herbig has been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Breaking and Entering.

Prosecutors plan to up those charges when the case goes to Circuit Court.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for December 6th. Until then Herbig will remain in jail.

