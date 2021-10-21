Man pleads not guilty in wife’s shooting death in Vermont

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, of Northfield, New Hampshire, is seen in this mug shot taken by the Vermont State Police at the St. Albans barracks on Tuesday night, Oct. 19, 2021. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Burlington on a charge of first-degree murder.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 41-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Investigators believe the two were visiting Vermont from New Hampshire on their first wedding anniversary.

According to Police, Joseph Ferlazzo told detectives he shot to death his wife, 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo early Saturday, inside their vehicle in Bolton. He then dismembered her body with a saw Police said.

During a brief video arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington, Joseph Ferlazzo was ordered held without bail pending a hearing.

Police began searching for Emily Ferlazzo on Monday after her family reported her missing.

