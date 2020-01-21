Man pleads guilty to selling more than 400 grams of meth at Saratoga Race Course

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man pleaded guilty to selling crystal methamphetamine while employed at the Saratoga Race Course last summer, United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith said in a release.

Francisco Alarcon Badillo, 28, of Mexico, admitted to selling more than 400 grams of crystal meth while living and working on the grounds of the Saratoga Race Course from May 2019 to August 2019.

Badillo admitted to hiding the drugs throughout the race course grounds, including his room.

He pleaded guilty on January 17 and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, 2020. Badillo faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the DEA and its Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Saratoga Springs Police Department with assistance from the New York Racing Association.