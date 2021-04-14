Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to gas station credit card skimming

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Pennsylvania man has pled guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit access device fraud. Marlon Palacios, 33, of Pittsburgh admitted to taking part in a gas station skimming scheme throughout Upstate New York.

The nationwide scheme involved stealing the banking and private information of residents using the “pay at the pump” feature when buying gasoline. Between December 2015 and July 2019, Palacios and others used stolen bank information to create fake debit and credit cards and then used those fake cards to obtain money orders and gift cards and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Palacios faces up to 5 years in prison; a fine of up to $250,000; and up to 3 years of supervised release. After entering his guilty plea a Judge set a sentencing date of August 12 for Palacios.