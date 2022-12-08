ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Jordan Burks, also known as Justin Burts, 32, of Ilion, pled guilty to possessing 860 grams of bath salts with the intention to distribute it. Burks will be sentenced on April 20, 2023, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release between 3 years and life.

Burks admitted that on January 12, he was in possession of around 454 grams of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, an active synthetic stimulant drug in bath salts, three digital scales, and $19,393 in cash. He also admitted that between October 2021 and January 2022, law enforcement had seized 5 packages that contained bath salts that were to be delivered to his apartment.