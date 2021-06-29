Man pleads guilty to 3 crimes in Schenectady court

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Anthony Nesbitt appeared in Schenectady County Court in front of Judge Caruso and pled guilty to three crimes for which he will serve four to eight years.

Charges:

Criminal Contempt (two to four years)

Attempted Assault (two to four years)

Menacing (364 days)

Nesbitt was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Task Force at his mother’s house on September 25, 2020. Nesbitt was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Mr. Nesbitt is scheduled for sentencing on August 30th.