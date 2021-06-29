Man pleads guilty to 3 crimes in Schenectady court

Anthony Nesbitt

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Anthony Nesbitt appeared in Schenectady County Court in front of Judge Caruso and pled guilty to three crimes for which he will serve four to eight years.

Charges:

  • Criminal Contempt (two to four years)
  • Attempted Assault (two to four years)
  • Menacing (364 days)

Nesbitt was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Task Force at his mother’s house on September 25, 2020. Nesbitt was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Mr. Nesbitt is scheduled for sentencing on August 30th.

