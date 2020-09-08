Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in relation to 2019 Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Budhnarain Kadar, also known as Danny Kadar, pleaded guilty Monday to strangling Marian Singh to death, also known as Marian Loftis, his partner at the time. He pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence both felonies.

The deal was struck after prosecutors promised Kadar he would receive a sentence of 19 years for the murder charge and one and one third to four years for the tampering charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

At sentencing, Judge Hogan will issue a full order of protection for the victim’s daughter and require the defendant to pay up to $11,000 in restitution related to the victim’s funeral expenses, according to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office. He is set to be sentenced on November 5.

According to police, On or about September 18, 2019, Kadar choked, Singh, to death, inside of an apartment that they shared. After killing the victim, the defendant hid blood-soaked clothes in a box in a bedroom closest within the apartment. Shortly, after the murder, the defendant packed a bag and fled the City of Schenectady in his truck. The Schenectady Police Department tracked the defendant’s movements to the state of Pennsylvania, using cell phone location technology and EZ-Pass records.

Investigators also say that he admitted to the murder in phone calls made to others which the Schenectady Police Department recorded.

LATEST STORIES