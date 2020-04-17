Man out on bail for shooting incident arrested in second shooting incident

Kyanta Sealey, 20, of Albany is accused of shooting at a moving car in the City of Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested Kyanta Sealey, 20, of Albany after they say he fired a gun at a moving car on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened in the area of First Street and Lexington Avenue.

Sealey was arrested during a traffic stop where officers say they found a loaded .22 caliber revolver.

In this incident Sealey is charged with:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Reckless Endangerment

Sealey has been arraigned and a judge set a $50,000 bail.

He had been previously charged in 2019 after he allegedly shot a man in his leg in the area of South Pearl and Westerlo Streets. Bail for that case was set at $50,000 as well.

Police say Sealey was also involved in two separate crimes in the time between his first and his most recent arrest. They say in September 2019 he was charged with conspiracy after he tried to sell a gun with another person.

He was arrested again in February 2020 after allegedly burglarizing a home in Albany and stealing clothes and electronics.

