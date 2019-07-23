Man living in tent in Queensbury arrested on rape, assault charges

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man living in a tent in the woods in the Town of Queensbury was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly raping a woman overnight.

New York State Police say 26-year-old Zachary Mitchell raped, assaulted, and obstructed the breathing of a woman who was known to him overnight in the woods off Corinth Road in Queensbury.

Mitchell was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree assault, and criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning and taken to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

