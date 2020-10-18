Man killed in State Thruway crash

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 35-year-old man has died following a two vehicle collision on the New York State Thruway. The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. between exits 27 and 26, close to the Town of Florida.

New York State Police say the two vehicles struck each other and the second vehicle, which was traveling eastbound, spun out, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a 35-year-old Colonie resident, was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time of the crash.

