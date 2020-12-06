Man killed in Maplewood Avenue shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot dead in Schenectady on Saturday night. Officers responded to the scene on the 800 block of Maplewood Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. where they discovered the victim.

A section of Maplewood Avenue is currently blocked off while Schenectady PD conduct their investigation.

The investigation is currently ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting, contact the Schenectady Police Department’s tip line at (518) 788-6566.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

