Man killed in Cohoes crash Thursday night

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police said a 55-year-old man Rensselaer man is dead after a three-car crash on I-787 in Cohoes. The accident happened at approximately 9:46 p.m. Thursday.

The man, Milton Camilo-Torres, was driving northbound on I-787 at the intersection of Bridge Avenue when he rear-ended a box truck being driven by Gino Cubello, 19, from Fuera Bush. Cubello had been stopped at the intersection when hit by Camilo-Torres who was driving a 2003 Chevy Tracker.

Camilo-Torres was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center. Two passengers in the box truck received minor injuries during the crash.

The box truck hit a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Alexis Martin, 25, from Cohoes after Camilo-Torres rear-ended it. Martin was uninjured.

State Police said they are still looking for the cause of the crash.