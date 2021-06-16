Man killed in Cobleskill crash allegedly hit on purpose

Raymond George, 53, allegedly intentionally drove a 2008 Saturn into a man killing him and his two dogs in Cobleskill. Photo courtesy of the Cobleskill Police Department.

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Cobleskill Police Department said 50-year-old James Williams, killed in an accident Tuesday, may have been intentionally run over.

Williams and his two dogs were sitting outside of the Colonial Motel on East Main Street in the Village of Cobleskill on a bench when they were struck by a 2008 Saturn driven by Raymond George Jr., police said.

Williams and one of his dogs died at the scene. The other dog was taken to a local veterinarian but had to be euthanized because of its injuries.

The Cobleskill Police Department said they responded to the crash around 12:06 p.m. Tuesday. The Saturn crashed into the side of the motel after striking Williams and his dogs causing structural damage to the building.

George left the scene but was found less than a mile from the crash. An investigation revealed Williams and George, both residents at the motel, had been in an argument before George allegedly ran into Williams, according to police.

George, a level three sex offender on parole, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. He was arraigned in Cobleskill Town Court and sent to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility without bail.

Cobleskill Police said they are continuing their investigation and George faces further charges.

The American Red Cross is helping 11 people displaced by the accident by providing them with essential needs and temporary housing.