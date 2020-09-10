Man injured in Troy knife incident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was left with a knife wound to the shoulder following an altercation in Troy on Wednesday evening. Police say the incident occurred on Third Street, near Barker Park at around 9:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for Troy Police Department said the victim’s injuries were minor and he is not pursuing charges.
LATEST STORIES
- Fires without precedent rage in usually cool, wet Northwest
- California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes
- U.S. layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid
- Could snow days be a thing of the past?
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany hosting food distribution