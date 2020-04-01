Latest News

Man injured in Saratoga County tractor-trailer crash

NORTHUMBERLAND, NY – A 65-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on State Route 32.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at 10:12am, after a tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

The tractor-trailer’s operator from the vehicle and taken to Albany Medical Center via helicopter.

Route 32, which was closed for several hours following the crash, has been reopened.

