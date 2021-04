HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was shot in the leg in the City of Hudson during an incident on Thursday morning. Police say the shooting took place on the corner of Third Street and Columbia Street.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hudson Police Department at (518) 828-3388.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available