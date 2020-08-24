Man indicted for multiple counts of rape of a minor in Albany County

ALBANY, NY. (NEWS10) – A Florida resident has been indicted for allegedly travelling to meet a victim under the age of 17 for sexual contact in several locations in Albany County. 26-year-old Carlos Robles allegedly engaged or attempted to engage in sexual contact with a minor in locations in the City of Albany, Town of Colonie, and Town of Bethlehem.
Robles entered a not guilty plea in response to the charges, which prosecutors say took place between April 6 and April 18, 2020.
The charges Robles faces are:
- Four counts of third degree rape
- One count of third degree attempted rape
- One count of endangering the welfare of a minor
Robles remains in custody. No new court appearances have been scheduled at this time.
