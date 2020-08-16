Man in serious condition after Great Sacandaga Lake incident

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man in his mid 30’s is in serious condition after a possible drowning incident in the vicinity of Mosquito Bay on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

Police say the man entered the water from a pontoon boat at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and failed to resurface. The man’s friends were able to pull him out of the water and administer CPR.

When first responders arrived the victim was breathing and conscious, he was transported by Fire Boat to Northampton Campsite and airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

As of Sunday morning, the victim was reported to be in a serious condition.

Fulton Ccunty Sheriff Richard Giardino credited his friends with their immediate response in recognizing something was wrong and recovering him ftom the water and begining CPR.

The Sheriff also thanked members of the public who transported officers by boat, as the LE Boat Patrols had left the lake an hour before.

