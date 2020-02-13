Man in prison for Crest Inn death sentenced for illegal entry into the country

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Daniel Antonio Salas-Miranda, 41, and a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced Thursday to 24 months in prison for illegally re-entering the United States.

Salas-Miranda was previously convicted of criminal possession of a weapon and criminally negligent homicide. This was after he admitted to firing a gun that killed Michael Kornacki after the bullet went through the wall at the Crest Inn in Wilton. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for those charges.

Salas-Miranda admitted as part of his guilty plea that he is a citizen of Mexico, and that he was removed from the United States to Mexico on November 20, 2002, June 3, 2008, and again on June 18, 2008.

On two occasions, Salas-Miranda had been arrested by immigration authorities in New Jersey and on one occasion, he was arrested by Border Patrol in Arizona after he entered the United States without inspection from Mexico.