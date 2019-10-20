Man in possession of loaded illegal firearm arrested

LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse E. Ettinger, 26, of Lake Luzerne, after he was found to be in possession of an illegal semi-automatic assault rifle that was loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

Officers responded to the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday night after a disturbance was reported at the residence on Route 9N.

Ettinger was charged with the “D” Felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, the “E” Felony of Criminal Possession of a Firearm and the “A” misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

Ettinger was held pending arraignment.

