GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Gloversville. According to reports the owner of the home had to be airlifted to Syracuse for his injuries sustained from the fire.

On Thursday, February 24, at around 1:59 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at 24 Maple Ave in Gloversville. When firefighters arrived they initiated fire attack operations on the first floor of the residence.

Several oxygen bottles were stored on the first floor near the start of the fire and at least one container failed producing an explosion during the fire attack. No firefighters were injured.

The fire vented through the first-floor windows and was extending to the second floor. Members from Gloversville and Johnstown stretched attack lines to the second floor and attic to attempt to stop the spread of the fire.

The owner of the home escaped the fire but sustained unspecified burns and was airlifted to Syracuse for treatment.

The fire damaged the first and second floors and a portion of the attic. Smoke, heat, and water damage were sustained to the entire structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gloversville Fire Department Fire Investigation Team. All units were back in service at 4:55 p.m.