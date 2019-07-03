Albany Police searching for suspect in stabbing near First and Quail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of First Street and Quail Street early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the area around 12:30 Wednesday morning for a report of a stabbing. Officers at the scene found a 43-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released.

The stabbing is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 518-462-8039 or send tips to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

