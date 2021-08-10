Man hospitalized after stabbing in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police say, on Monday, August 9, a 38-year-old man was stabbed during a fight on Caroline Street. The man was stabbed in the arm in what Police say was a disagreement that went bad between the two men, and this is not considered to be a random attack.

The male victim is being treated at Albany Med.

Saratoga Springs Police will release more information when available.

