Police: Man hospitalized after friend stabbed him in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rotterdam police received a call on Wednesday, October 13 at around 8:55 a.m., for a man who was stabbed.

The victim was allegedly stabbed by a friend who was visiting him.

After being stabbed, the victim went to a neighbors house to call 911. He was then sent to Albany Med with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 10:30 a.m., the suspect who committed the stabbing came out of the house with his hands up, police unsure if the suspect had weapons.

New York State Police, Schenectady County, and Rotterdam Police were all on scene.

There is currently no threat to the public at this time.

