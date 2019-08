ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man was injured after police say he crashed his unregistered dirt bike into a moving car Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Andre Sutton, 23, was traveling on South Pearl Street when he collided with a vehicle that was trying to turn onto McCarty Avenue. He was ejected from the bike and police say he sustained significant lacerations to his arms and road rash to his body and face.

No other injuries were reported during the crash.

Sutton was charged with Unlicensed Operator, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Operating without a Helmet.

He was scheduled to appear in court.