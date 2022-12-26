QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station, officials said. The victim has not yet been publicly identified. No criminality was involved, police said.

Police got a 911 call around 11:35 p.m. Service on the E, F and R lines was impacted while emergency services responded, according to NYC Transit.