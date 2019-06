HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man who was on trial for the murder of a 19-year old was found not guilty.

The incident took place in June 2018. Police said Mohammed Morshed shot and killed Inderly Instinfil, 19, on Fairview Avenue. Morshed then took off running, police said.

Morshed was later found in Kingston and arrested in connection to the killing.

On Tuesday, Morshed’s attorney said his client was acquitted of murder charges and called it a stunning victory.