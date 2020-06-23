Man found dead in Silver Lake Monday evening

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — A search and rescue mission resulted in a recovery operation late Monday after a man was found dead in Silver Lake.

At 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon the Pittsfield Pittsfield Fire Department responded to Silver Lake for a water rescue.

Two young fishermen said they heard a swimmer in distress but could not locate him. The swimmer was described as an older man in his 50s or 60s.

The swimmer had just gone past the young fishermen when he disappeared around the corner from their fishing spot, they said. The fishermen then heard the swimmer yelling for help and called 911.

The swimmer was eventually found at around 9:00 p.m. He was removed from the water.

Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call (413) 448-9700.

In addition to the Pittsfield Police Department, the Pittsfield Fire Department placed three rescue swimmers and our watercraft Marine 1 in the water at the vicinity where the boys heard the calls for help.

The incident was expanded with the following agencies responding and assisting throughout the duration:

Pittsfield Police Department

Action Ambulance

Berkshire County

The Sheriff’s Department and their Dive Team

Stockbridge Fire Department

Lanesboro Fire Department

Hinsdale Fire Department

MA Department of Fire Services

MA Environmental Police

MA State Police Dive Team

LATEST STORIES