Man facing felony charge for allegedly forging inspection sticker

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police arrested Robert Diamond, 28, of Middleburgh for allegedly forging an inspection sticker on his car. He was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday.

Troopers say while pulling Diamond over they noticed an issue with his car’s inspection sticker. They say the date for inspection in the Department of Motor Vehicle’s (DMV) database did not match up with the sticker in his car. Troopers say after further investigation it was determined to be a forgery.

Diamond is now facing a Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd-degree charge, a felony.

Diamond was taken into custody and transported to SP Cobleskill for processing. He was arraigned in Middleburgh Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on October 13.