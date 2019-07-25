Man facing charges after serious motorcycle crash

CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges following a motorcycle crash on Schroon River Road on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m.

Police say Andrew Mattison, 33, was driving south when he lost control and struck several large rocks before coming to rest over an embankment.

Mattison was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Following an investigation, Mattison was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speed not reasonable and prudent.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.