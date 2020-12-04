Man facing charges after allegedly ramming Saratoga Springs patrol vehicle

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department said Friday that they have arrested Dennis J. L. Lescault, age 28, of Lake Luzerne for allegedly ramming a patrol vehicle. The officer assigned to the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

Police say on Nov. 26 they attempted a traffic stop on a Jeep Liberty on Spring Street. Allegedly when the officer got out of his vehicle, Lescault took off. After driving through the city while being chased by police he drove into Greenridge Cemetery.

After driving around the cemetery Lescault attempted to leave the cemetery and allegedly rammed the patrol vehicle which had its emergency lights on. Police say the vehicle was not blocking the entrance to the cemetery when it was struck but was next to the entrance. The chase continued before being called off when Lescault drove into the Town of Malta.

Lescuault was taken into custody by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 2 for another alleged chase. He was then identified as a suspect in this case.

Charges:

Attempted Assault 2nd-W/Intent Cause Injure to Officer (felony)

Criminal Possession Weapon-3rd: Previous Conviction (felony)

Criminal Mischief -2nd Degree (felony)

Obstruct Governmental Administration-2nd Degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment-2nd Degree (misdemeanor)

Unlawful Fleeing A Police Officer In A Motor Vehicle-3rd Degree (misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation-2nd Degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

Lescault was arraigned on December 2 and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $15,000 cash/ $30,000 bond.