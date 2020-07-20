Man drowns at Town of Day Beach

DAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department says Hashmatulh Yousefi, 31, of Schenectady drown at the Town of Day Beach. Deputies were called to the beach off North Shore Road on Sunday for reports of a drowning.

When they arrived several good samaritans had pulled Yousefi from the water and began CPR. Emergency crews continued life-saving techniques including using a defibrillator. After extended attempts to revive the male, he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Yousefi was at the beach to spend the day with family and friends when he went missing and

was ultimately found to have drowned in the water. An autopsy was performed Monday and it was determined Yousefi drown.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the good Samaritans present, Edinburgh Fire

Department, and Jessup’s Landing EMS who assisted in the search and recovery along with

lifesaving efforts on scene.

LATEST STORIES