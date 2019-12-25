Man dressed as Santa for Salvation Army arrested on prior patronizing prostitution charges

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man dressed as Santa Claus ringing the bell for the Salvation Army was arrested Christmas Eve for an outstanding warrant.

40-year-old Edward Agrusti was arrested outside Price Chopper in Latham after a Colonie Police officer recognized as having an outstanding warrant from Colonie Court for failing to appear on an earlier charge of Patronizing a Prostitute. That charged stemmed from an indecent in January, 2018.

Agrusti told police he was being paid by the Salvation Army to ring the bell. After he was booked by police, they gave him an appearance ticket and drove him back to Price Chopper to resume his duties, Colonie Police tell News10.