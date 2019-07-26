Man dies of brain-eating amoeba after park swim

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (CNN) – The death of a North Carolina man is being blamed on an amoeba that went up his nose, causing a fatal brain infection.

Eddie Gray became sick after swimming at a water park in Hope Mills on Monday.

Scientists say the amoeba destroys brain tissue and causes brain swelling.

Health officials say it naturally presents in warm water and does not pose a risk if swallowed.

There are some things you can do to protect yourself.

“To use nose clips or nose plugs if you are going to be plunging if you will into water. Pinch your nose, if you go under. Those are the types of precautions that one can implement,” Duane Holder, Interim Director of the Cumberland County Health Department, said.

Health officials also say to avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.